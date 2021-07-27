Home / News / India News / Coronavirus: India reports lowest infections spike in 132 days
Coronavirus: India reports lowest infections spike in 132 days

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 01:07 pm
Coronavirus: India reports lowest infections spike in 132 days
India reported 29,689 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

India on Tuesday reported under 30,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest single-day spike since March 16. Active infections have now dropped under four lakh for the first time since March 24. Single-day fatalities also remained under 500. The pandemic in India is showing signs of letting up, however, authorities stress a continued vigil to prevent an "imminent" third wave of infections.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.14 crore; 4.21 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,14,40,951 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,21,382. So far, 3,06,21,469 patients have recovered, while 3,98,100 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 29,689 new infections, 42,363 more discharges, and 415 fresh fatalities. 44,19,12,395 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States

40% new cases in Kerala alone

Maharashtra reported 4,877 new COVID-19 cases along with 11,077 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 11,586 new cases and 14,912 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,606 new cases and 1,937 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,785 new cases and 2,361 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,627 new cases and 2,017 recoveries.

Vaccinations

India likely to miss July-end vaccination target

Thus far, India has fully vaccinated over 7% of its total population, while 26% have received at least one dose. India is expected to miss its July-end vaccination target as Bharat Biotech struggles to increase its vaccine output. Reportedly, India will need to triple average daily vaccinations to 14 million doses to meet its May target of making 516 million doses available by July-end.

Waste

India produced 57K tonnes of biomedical waste over pandemic

On another note, over the course of the pandemic, India produced nearly 57 thousand tonnes of biomedical waste between June 2020 and June 2021, The Times of India reported. During the period, India generated 56,898 tonnes of biomedical waste, including 8,317 tonnes in Maharashtra alone, followed by Kerala (6,442), Gujarat (5,004), Tamil Nadu (4,835), Delhi (3,995), Uttar Pradesh (3,881), and Karnataka (3,133).

Aadhaar: No fingerprint, eye scan for children under 5 years

