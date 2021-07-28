Home / News / India News / Coronavirus: India's infections jump to 43K; over 600 deaths recorded
India

Coronavirus: India's infections jump to 43K; over 600 deaths recorded

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 01:21 pm
Coronavirus: India's infections jump to 43K; over 600 deaths recorded
The spike in COVID-19 cases comes a day after India recorded a 132-day low.

India on Wednesday reported over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a jump from a 132-day low observed the day before. The test positivity rate also jumped from 1.8% on Tuesday to 2.5% on Wednesday. Notably, Kerala—which is leading India's spike in infections—increased testing and detected nearly twice as many cases as it had the day before. Here are more details.

In this article
Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.14 crore; 4.21 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,14,84,605 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,22,022. So far, 3,06,63,147 patients have recovered, while 3,99,436 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 43,654 new infections, 41,678 more discharges, and 640 fresh fatalities. 44,61,56,659 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States

50% of all new cases reported from Kerala

Maharashtra reported 6,258 new COVID-19 cases along with 12,645 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 22,129 new cases and 13,415 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,501 new cases and 2,039 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,767 new cases and 2,312 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,540 new cases and 2,304 recoveries.

Information

Kerala increases testing 163% from yesterday

Wednesday's surge in infections can be attributed to increased testing in Kerala. The state reported 22,129 new cases after conducting 1,79,130 tests, marking a test positivity rate of 12.35%. In comparison, 1,09,382 tests were conducted the day before (positivity rate: 10.6%).

Vaccination

Pfizer, AstraZeneca-generated antibodies fade after 6 weeks: Study

Meanwhile, a new study, published in The Lancet journal, has found that the levels of antibodies generated by Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines start weakening six weeks after the dose. The study was conducted by researchers from the University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom. The antibody levels may even drop to 50% over a period of 10 weeks, it said.

Genome sequencing

Over 57,000 viral genomes sequenced since December: Health Ministry

Separately, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has sequenced 57,476 viral genomes since December. Out of them, nearly 44,334 samples have been analyzed. Few of the detected variants have contributed to surges in infections, he said. Genome sequencing helps detect mutations in the virus, which allows researchers to keep track of variants.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
18 laborers, sleeping on road, killed in accident in UP

Latest News

Benelli 502C middleweight cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow

Auto

Bajaj Chetak's bookings resume in Pune and Bengaluru

Auto

SC rejects Kerala's plea to cancel criminal cases against MLAs

India

Basavaraj Bommai succeeds BS Yediyurappa; takes oath as Karnataka CM

Politics

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte to star in Vasan Bala's next

Entertainment

Latest India News

India to have manned submersibles under Deep Ocean Mission soon

India

Engineering seats in India drop to lowest in a decade

India

Maharashtra rains: Death toll rises to 209; eight people missing

India

Maharashtra: Rescue centers established for crocodiles swept away by floods

India

18 laborers, sleeping on road, killed in accident in UP

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Coronavirus: 46% of all new cases concentrated in Kerala

India

Coronavirus: 4 vaccines in human trial stage, government tells Parliament

India

Coronavirus: Most new infections, deaths in Kerala and Maharashtra

India

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 900 more dead

India

Health Ministry News

Government trashes reports on missing July-end target of vaccine administration

India

Coronavirus: India reports lowest infections spike in 132 days

India

Coronavirus: New cases in United States surpass India's once again

India

Coronavirus: India refutes reports of 'vastly undercounted' deaths

India

Coronavirus: India adds 4,000 more deaths as Maharashtra clears backlog

India
Trending Topics