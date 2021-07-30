Coronavirus: India reports 44K+ new cases, over 550 more dead

India's government has repeatedly highlighted the slowdown in the rate of decline in COVID-19 cases.

India on Friday reported over 44,000 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal increase compared to the day before. Daily infections in India now average around 39,000 and appear to have stagnated since witnessing a sharp decline in May. The government has repeatedly cited this as a cause for concern amid fears of an imminent third wave since the rate of decline has slowed.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.15 crore; 4.23 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Friday morning, India reported a total of 3,15,72,344 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,23,217. So far, 3,07,43,972 patients have recovered, while 4,05,155 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 44,230 new infections, 42,360 more discharges, and 555 fresh fatalities. 45,60,33,754 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Nearly 50% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 7,242 new COVID-19 cases along with 11,124 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 22,064 new cases and 16,649 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 2,052 new cases and 1,332 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,859 new cases and 2,145 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,107 new cases and 1,807 recoveries.

Parliament

India received aid from 52 nations during second wave: Centre

The Lok Sabha is set to hold a discussion on COVID-19 Friday. A discussion has already been held in the Rajya Sabha, where the Centre informed that India received aid from 52 countries during the second wave. So far, India has imported 31.5 lakh units of Sputnik Component 1 and 4.5 lakh units of Sputnik Component 2 vaccine, MoS (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan said.

Vaccination

Brazil suspends COVAXIN import authorization

The United States has announced $25 million aid to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in India. Separately, Brazil has decided against importing COVAXIN, the COVID-19 vaccine produced indigenously by India's Bharat Biotech. Earlier, Brazil had suspended proposed clinical trials and rejected a request for Emergency Use Authorization. The deal between Brazil and Bharat Biotech had drawn flak for allegedly being corrupt.