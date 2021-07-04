Home / News / India News / Coronavirus: India reports 955 more deaths; fatality rate rises slightly
Coronavirus: India reports 955 more deaths; fatality rate rises slightly

Siddhant Pandey
Coronavirus: India reports 955 more deaths; fatality rate rises slightly
India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate has risen slightly from 1.31% to 1.32%

India on Sunday reported at least 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, along with nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over a single day. The case fatality rate has risen slightly from 1.31% to 1.32%. Meanwhile, the daily test positivity rate has now dipped to a one-week-low of 3.2%. The number of daily recoveries continued to outnumber daily infections for the 52nd consecutive day. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's total tally reaches 3.05 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,05,45,433 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,02,005. So far, 2,96,58,078 patients have recovered, while 4,85,350 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 43,071 new infections, 52,299 more discharges, and 955 fresh fatalities. 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

72% new cases concentrated in 5 states

Maharashtra reported 9,489 new COVID-19 cases along with 8,395 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 12,456 new cases and 12,515 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 2,082 new cases and 7,751 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 4,013 new cases and 4,724 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,930 new cases and 4,346 recoveries.

Blood clots

Incorrect injection technique may be causing post-vaccination blood clots

A new study—yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal—has shown that a wrong injection technique could be leading to blood clots after being inoculated by adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccines (such as Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, and Sputnik V). The study conducted on mice showed that blood clots may occur when the vaccine is incorrectly injected into the bloodstream instead of the muscle.

COVAXIN

COVAXIN has overall 77.8% efficacy

Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN has an overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic COVID-19. It is 65.2% effective against the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), 93.4% effective against a severe infection, 63.6% effective against asymptomatic infections, 79.4% effective in those aged under 60 years, and 67.8% effective among the 60-plus demographic. The efficacy data was revealed after Phase III trials on 25,800 participants aged 18-98 years.

Research

Giloy consumption linked to liver damage: Study

A Mumbai doctors' study—published in Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology—noted that at least six patients with a history of consuming a concoction of the herb giloy suffered liver damage. The government recommends giloy as an "immunity booster." Lead author Dr. Aabha Nagral said giloy may trigger an auto-immune response against liver cells if taken in excess or in a "subset of patients."

