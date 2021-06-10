Home / News / India News / Coronavirus: India reports 94K new cases, over 6,100 deaths
India

Coronavirus: India reports 94K new cases, over 6,100 deaths

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 01:05 pm
Coronavirus: India reports 94K new cases, over 6,100 deaths
India’s record single-day COVID-19 death toll is attributed to reconciliation of figures in Bihar.

India on Tuesday reported a little over 94,000 new COVID-19 cases as the daily test positivity rate stood at 4.69%. This marked the third straight day that the rate stayed below 5%. India also recorded over 6,000 fresh deaths, the highest single-day death toll for any country, however, this has been attributed to the reconciliation of past figures in Bihar. Here are more details.

In this article
Statistics

India's tally reaches 2.91 crore; nearly 3.6 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 2,91,83,121 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,59,676. So far, 2,76,55,493 patients have recovered, while 11,67,952 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 94,052 new infections, 1,51,367 more discharges, and 6,148 fresh fatalities. 24,27,26,693 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

68% new infections concentrated in 5 states

Maharashtra reported 10,989 new COVID-19 cases along with 16,379 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 10,959 new cases and 20,246 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 16,204 new cases and 20,237 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 17,321 new cases and 31,253 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 8,766 new cases and 12,292 recoveries.

Information

Bihar revises tally; adds 3,900 deaths

On Wednesday, Bihar revised its death toll to 9,429, up from under 5,500. The state's health department said as many as 3,951 deaths were added, however, it did not specify when these additional deaths took place. Only a district-wise breakup was provided.

COVAXIN

COVAXIN Phase III trial results expected in July

Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said it will apply for a full license for its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN once the results of the Phase III trials are published in July. The vaccine will undergo Phase IV trials to check its "real word effectiveness." The company also dismissed as "flawed" a preliminary study that said Covishield generated more antibodies than COVAXIN.

Vaccination data

Centre's 'gag order' to states on vaccination data

The Union Health Ministry has warned all states/UTs that data on vaccine stocks and temperature at all levels of vaccine storage is "owned" by the Centre. This data should not be shared by states/UTs without the Centre's consent, the Ministry warned, in what has been termed a "gag order." It said this was "very sensitive information and to be used only for programme improvement."

Information

CoWIN now allows corrections on vaccination certificates

The government has added a new feature on CoWIN which allows users to update their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The 'Raise an Issue' feature on the CoWIN website allows corrections to a person's name, year of birth, and gender.

