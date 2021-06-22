Coronavirus: India reports lowest single-day spike in 91 days

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 12:44 pm

Active COVID-19 cases in India have dropped under 7 lakh after 79 days.

India on Tuesday reported under 50,000 (42,640) new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 91 days. The number of active infections has dropped under seven lakh for the first time in 79 days. Meanwhile, the number of daily deaths fell to a 68-day low. However, experts maintain that people should avoid getting complacent lest a third wave of COVID-19 might hit India soon.

Statistics

India's tally reaches 2.99 crore; over 3.89 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 2,99,77,861 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,89,302. So far, 2,89,26,038 patients have recovered, while 6,62,521 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 42,640 new infections, 81,839 more discharges, and 1,167 fresh fatalities. 28,87,66,201 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

67% new cases concentrated in 5 states

Maharashtra reported 6,270 new COVID-19 cases along with 13,758 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 4,867 new cases and 8,404 discharges. The third worst-hit Kerala added 7,449 new cases and 13,596 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 7,427 new cases and 15,281 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,620 new cases and 7,504 recoveries.

Vaccination

Record number of vaccine doses administered yesterday

On a related note, the country administered a record 85.96 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday - the first day of India's new vaccination policy. The previous record was 45 lakh doses administered in early April. Experts told The Times of India that India needs to administer one crore doses a day to vaccinate its entire adult population (95 crore) by December.

Vaccination

India looks to ramp up vaccinations in July-August

India has fully vaccinated just 3.9% of its population. Meanwhile, over 17% of the population has been administered the first shot—82% of the doses administered are the first shot. In terms of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people, India ranks 16 among the world's 30 most populous countries. Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday the government will ramp up vaccinations in July-August.

Variants

Vaccines less effective against variants; efficacy still high: WHO

Separately, World Health Organization's (WHO) technical lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants, citing a study published in The Lancet. "Having said that, these vaccines are still highly effective. They produce enough antibodies to protect against severe disease and death," Van Kerkhove added.