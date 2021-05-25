India may not receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccine doses until 2023

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 10:39 pm

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are over 90% effective.

India may not receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna until 2023 as the manufacturers have other commitments. Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines use mRNA technology and are more than 90% effective against the viral disease. India is currently facing a vaccine shortage and had fast-tracked approvals to foreign vaccines in the hopes of meeting its requirements.

Details

Pfizer, Moderna's order books already full: Health Ministry

Both manufacturers are committed to delivering millions of doses to other countries—ahead of India in the queue—through 2023, The Indian Express reported. Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had said Monday that India has been coordinating with both Pfizer and Moderna, but "their order books are already full." The Delhi and Punjab governments have said that both manufacturers declined their requests for doses.

Pfizer

Which countries have signed deals with Pfizer?

In July 2020, the United States had placed an order of 100 million doses, with the option to request 500 million more. 200 additional doses have been procured. The European Union has entered deals to procure up to 2.4 billion doses. The UK, Japan, and COVAX have booked 30 million, 120 million, and 40 million doses, respectively. Canada has also entered an agreement.

Quote

'Pfizer committed to continue engagement with India'

In a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Pfizer said, "Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the government of India towards making the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the country."

Moderna

Which countries have signed deals with Moderna?

The US ordered 100 million doses with the option to procure another 400 million. 200 additional doses were procured. In November, the EU ordered 80 million doses with an option to procure a like amount (option exercised in December). It ordered 150 million doses in February, with an option to procure a like amount. The 150 million doses are to be delivered by 2021-end.

Information

Which countries have signed deals with Moderna?

Further, the UK has confirmed a commitment of 7 million doses: Japan (50 million doses), Canada (44 million), South Korea (40 million), and Australia (25 million). Moderna has also agreed to supply 34 million doses to COVAX in the fourth quarter of 2021.