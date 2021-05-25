Home / News / India News / India may not receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccine doses until 2023
India

India may not receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccine doses until 2023

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 10:39 pm
India may not receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccine doses until 2023
Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are over 90% effective.

India may not receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna until 2023 as the manufacturers have other commitments. Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines use mRNA technology and are more than 90% effective against the viral disease. India is currently facing a vaccine shortage and had fast-tracked approvals to foreign vaccines in the hopes of meeting its requirements.

In this article
Details

Pfizer, Moderna's order books already full: Health Ministry

Both manufacturers are committed to delivering millions of doses to other countries—ahead of India in the queue—through 2023, The Indian Express reported. Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had said Monday that India has been coordinating with both Pfizer and Moderna, but "their order books are already full." The Delhi and Punjab governments have said that both manufacturers declined their requests for doses.

Pfizer

Which countries have signed deals with Pfizer?

In July 2020, the United States had placed an order of 100 million doses, with the option to request 500 million more. 200 additional doses have been procured. The European Union has entered deals to procure up to 2.4 billion doses. The UK, Japan, and COVAX have booked 30 million, 120 million, and 40 million doses, respectively. Canada has also entered an agreement.

Quote

'Pfizer committed to continue engagement with India'

In a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Pfizer said, "Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the government of India towards making the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the country."

Moderna

Which countries have signed deals with Moderna?

The US ordered 100 million doses with the option to procure another 400 million. 200 additional doses were procured. In November, the EU ordered 80 million doses with an option to procure a like amount (option exercised in December). It ordered 150 million doses in February, with an option to procure a like amount. The 150 million doses are to be delivered by 2021-end.

Information

Which countries have signed deals with Moderna?

Further, the UK has confirmed a commitment of 7 million doses: Japan (50 million doses), Canada (44 million), South Korea (40 million), and Australia (25 million). Moderna has also agreed to supply 34 million doses to COVAX in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Cyclone Yaas: IMD warns flooding, disruption in power supply

Latest News

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

Robert Pattinson steps into production, signs pact with Warner Bros.

Entertainment

Cyclone Yaas: IMD warns flooding, disruption in power supply

India

'The Family Man-2' anti-Tamil controversy: Raj and DK release statement

Entertainment

CBI withdraws Supreme Court appeal opposing TMC leaders' house arrest

India

Latest India News

Chennai teacher, accused of sexual misconduct by dozens, arrested

India

CJI cites 'rule of law'; Centre's CBI chief picks dropped

India

When and how will Maharashtra and Karnataka ease COVID-19 curbs?

India

No reason to believe third wave will affect children: Expert

India

Coronavirus: India reports 1.96 lakh cases, lowest rise since mid-April

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Pfizer, Moderna have refused to sell vaccines directly to Delhi

India

India to produce 850 million doses of Sputnik V annually

India

India may buy 50mn Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses: Details here

India

Sputnik Light may be India's first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine: Report

India
Trending Topics