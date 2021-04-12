Russia's Sputnik V vaccine recommended for approval in India

Notably, Sputnik V requires temperatures ranging from minus 18-20°C cold chain to remain stable in its liquid form. In its lyophilized (freeze-dried) form, the vaccine can remain stable at 2-8°C for two months, making storage and transport easier.
Sources told Business Standard that Sputnik V might be priced at Rs. 500 per dose when it becomes commercially available in the private market. The Indian government and RDIF are expected to negotiate the price at which the government will procure the doses.