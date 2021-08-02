Home / News / India News / COVID-19 third wave likely this month, peak in October: Report
India

COVID-19 third wave likely this month, peak in October: Report

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 11:02 am
COVID-19 third wave likely this month, peak in October: Report
India will likely see the onset of a third wave of COVID-19 this month and peak in October, experts say.

A third wave of coronavirus infections could hit India as soon as this month and may peak in October, according to a mathematical model prepared by top researchers. Daily cases in the fresh wave could go up to 1,50,000, the study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur, has revealed.

In this article
Details

Best-case scenario: Under 1,00,000 daily cases

The group of researchers was led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar of IIT-Hyderabad and Manindra Agrawal of IIT-Kanpur. They said the coming wave could peak with less than 1,00,000 infections in the best-case scenario, or nearly 1,50,000 in the worst-case scenario, Bloomberg reported. Those are optimistic figures, considering India's devastating second wave had peaked at over 4,00,000 daily cases earlier this year.

Study

States like Kerala, Maharashtra could 'skew the picture'

The experts noted that states reporting a high number of daily COVID-19 cases, such as Kerala and Maharashtra, could play a major role in the third wave. These states could "skew the picture," Vidyasagar told Bloomberg in an email. On Sunday, nearly 50% of all new cases in India were reported from Kerala, while 16.5% were witnessed in the worst-hit state, Maharashtra.

Silver lining

Experts pin hopes on vaccinations, natural immunity

Experts say the highly-contagious Delta variant, which drove India's second wave and is currently triggering outbreaks in several countries, can fuel another surge here. However, they have pinned hopes on vaccinations and the natural immunity developed by Indians from prior infections. A recent serological survey suggested that nearly two-thirds of the Indian population have antibodies against the coronavirus.

Situation

India's coronavirus situation

India had faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak, beginning in late March and peaking in early May. It had crumpled the country's healthcare system. After a sharp fall in the subsequent months, daily cases in India have been hovering around 40,000 for the past several weeks. The stagnation has been attributed to Kerala and some north-eastern states, that are still reporting high daily cases.

Vaccination

How is India's vaccination drive going?

India has administered more than 46 crore vaccine doses so far. Even though over 26% of the population have received at least one shot, just around 7.5% have been fully vaccinated. India has set a goal of inoculating nearly a billion people by the end of this year. However, several states continue to report a shortage of vaccines.

Kerala

Kerala should lift strict lockdown measures, expert says

Agrawal said on Twitter that Kerala should lift its strict lockdown measures while enforcing basic rules like wearing face masks and avoiding crowds. This will allow the contact rate, which indicates the pace of the pandemic, to settle around 0.35. This way, the state will see a peak of around 25,000 infections by mid-August, after which the cases will start falling, he stated.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by Agrawal

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Zika reaches Maharashtra: What is it? How to prevent infections?

Latest News

Production-specific Audi A6 e-tron to break cover in 2022

Auto

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi jetting off to Russia soon

Entertainment

Berlin protesters decry coronavirus measures; 600 detained

World

2021 Audi RS 5's India debut set for August 9

Auto

Film stars praise PV Sindhu, call her India's pride

Entertainment

Latest India News

Zika reaches Maharashtra: What is it? How to prevent infections?

India

Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence

India

Coronavirus: India reports over 40K cases for 5th straight day

India

Coronavirus: India's 7-day average COVID-19 cases cross 40,000

India

Heavy rains in Rajasthan inundate roads, wash out rail tracks

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

We're in early stages of third COVID-19 wave: WHO chief

World

Third COVID-19 wave "imminent," says IMA, warns against laxity

India

Manali is flooded with tourists despite COVID-19 third wave concerns

India

Third coronavirus wave in 6 to 8 weeks: AIIMS chief

India

Coronavirus News

Deaf and mute teacher, students bridge gap with sign language

India

Coronavirus: India reports 44K+ new cases, over 550 more dead

India

Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN

India

Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown following spike in COVID-19 cases

India

Coronavirus: India reports 43K+ cases; Kerala orders weekend lockdown

India
Trending Topics