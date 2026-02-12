Court says caste remains same after inter-caste marriage, religion conversion

Important points from ruling

This ruling matters because, in this case, the court rejected the defense that a person's caste changed after marriage or conversion, which the accused had argued would affect liability under the SC/ST Act.

As Justice Anil Kumar put it, "Though a person may change religion, his or her caste remains the same despite conversion to another religion."

The court observed in this case that caste by birth remains the same despite conversion and that marriage does not change a person's caste.