Court says caste remains same after inter-caste marriage, religion conversion
The Allahabad High Court just clarified that your caste, as recognized by law, doesn't change if you convert to another religion or marry into a different community.
This came up in a case where a woman from an SC/ST background said she was assaulted and called casteist slurs.
The accused argued her marriage into the Jat community meant she no longer counted as SC/ST—but the court disagreed.
Important points from ruling
This ruling matters because, in this case, the court rejected the defense that a person's caste changed after marriage or conversion, which the accused had argued would affect liability under the SC/ST Act.
As Justice Anil Kumar put it, "Though a person may change religion, his or her caste remains the same despite conversion to another religion."
The court observed in this case that caste by birth remains the same despite conversion and that marriage does not change a person's caste.