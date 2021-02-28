These co-morbid conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from Monday

7. Angina and hypertension/diabetes treatment.
8. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
10. Diabetes (over 10 years or with complication) and hypertension on treatment.
11. Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait-list.
12. End-stage kidney disease on hemodialysis/Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD).
13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications.
14. Decompensated cirrhosis.