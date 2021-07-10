Home / News / India News / COVID-19: Everything to know about Delta, Delta-Plus, Kappa, Lambda variants
India

COVID-19: Everything to know about Delta, Delta-Plus, Kappa, Lambda variants

Written by
Ramya Patelkhana
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 12:09 pm
COVID-19: Everything to know about Delta, Delta-Plus, Kappa, Lambda variants
Credits:
COVID-19: A detailed look at Delta, Delta Plus, Kappa, Lambda variants of novel coronavirus

India is witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, but concerns of the highly infectious Delta Plus variant triggering the third wave are on rise. Meanwhile, different mutant variants of the COVID-19-causing virus—SARS-CoV-2—being identified in India are also sparking fear and panic. Apart from Delta Plus, Delta, B.1.617.3, B.11.318, Kappa, and Lambda variants have grabbed the attention of health experts. Here's more on these variants.

In this article
#1

Delta variant caused exponential rise in cases, deaths in India

The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant—first detected in India—is highly transmissible, causing more severe symptoms in those infected. In fact, experts say it largely drove India's devastating second COVID-19 wave that saw lakhs of new infections and thousands of deaths daily. A new study shows existing vaccines are eight times less effective against the Delta variant compared to the original strain first discovered in Wuhan, China.

#2

Delta Plus formed because of a mutation in Delta variant

Credits:

Next, the highly infectious Delta Plus variant (AY.1 or B.1.617.2.1) is the result of a mutation in the Delta variant—formed due to the spike protein mutation K417N. So far, India has detected a couple of hundred Delta Plus infections—with Tripura reporting 138 cases of this "Variant of Concern" Friday. Experts say this variant may even evade immunity produced from vaccination and prior infection, too.

#3

Kappa variant is a double mutant of the virus

There's also a Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant known to be a double mutant of SARS-CoV-2—with EE484Q and L452R mutations. Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported two cases of this variant. However, it's not new; it was first detected in October 2020 in India and belongs to the same lineage as the Delta variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a "Variant of Interest."

#4

Lambda variant detected in nearly 30 countries so far

Meanwhile, the Lambda (C.37) variant—not detected in India yet—has also been characterized as a "Variant of Interest" by the WHO last month. It was first identified in Peru in August last year and has since spread to nearly 30 countries, including the UK. India's Health Ministry on Friday stated that this coronavirus variant has not entered the country, but is being monitored closely

#5 and #6

The B.11.318 and B.1.617.3 variants of the novel coronavirus

Next, there's the B1.617.3 variant of the B.1.617 lineage first seen in India. It's a relative of the Delta variant. However, it has not been categorized as a variant of interest or concern by any health authority. Then, there's the B.11.318 variant—having 14 mutations—contains the E484K spike protein mutation identical to the Kappa variant. So far, India reported two genome sequences of B.11.318 variant.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
COVID-19 task force chief points to crowds, warns new surge

Latest News

Sri Lanka versus India series to start from July 18

Sports

Coronavirus: India reports over 42K fresh cases, 1,200+ deaths

India

Copa America final, Argentina vs Brazil: Decoding the key stats

Sports

Shagufta Ali: Rohit Shetty, 'Dance Deewane' team offer help

Entertainment

West Indies beat Australia in 1st T20I: Records broken

Sports

Latest India News

Kitty Kumaramangalam murder: Police raids to nab the third suspect

India

COVID-19 cases spiked due to unlock measures: Kerala Health Minister

India

Vijayan requests PM to waive tax on imported life-saving drug

India

Hetero seeks Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir in India

India

Doctor held for not informing kin about patient's death, overcharging

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Coronavirus: India reports lowest spike in nearly 4 months

India

Coronavirus: India third country where death toll crossed 4 lakh

India

Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine works against Delta variant

World

COVAXIN effectively neutralizes the Delta variant, top US body says

India
Trending Topics