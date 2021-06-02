Home / News / India News / COVID-19: 4th serosurvey to focus on kids, rural areas
India

COVID-19: 4th serosurvey to focus on kids, rural areas

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 01:50 am
COVID-19: 4th serosurvey to focus on kids, rural areas
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the fourth serosurvey this month.

A fourth national serological survey to monitor the spread of the coronavirus will be held this month. Reportedly, this serosurvey—which will be conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)—will bring increased attention to children and rural areas. Notably, the second wave of COVID-19 has seen more outbreaks in India's rural areas and more younger people are now developing severe infections.

In this article
Survey

28,000 blood samples to be analyzed this month

The ICMR will conduct a serosurvey in June with 28,000 blood samples, according to NDTV. Among those sampled, 14,000 would be from adults, while 14,000 would be from children above the age of six. The survey will monitor the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, across the country and also prepare for a possible third wave of infections.

Children

Fear over kids becoming more susceptible to COVID-19 grows

There is growing concern that the virus may target more children as it mutates. In an alarming case, 8,000 children and teenagers tested positive for COVID-19 in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, last month. However, AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria had earlier said that there is no indication that children will be more affected. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics also shared this view.

Vaccinations

Increased calls to vaccinate kids

The concerns about children possibly being affected by COVID-19 to a greater degree have also fuelled calls for vaccinating the demographic. Currently, only those aged over 18 are allowed to be vaccinated in India. The three vaccines in India—Covishield, COVAXIN, and Sputnik V—have not been cleared for use in children. COVAXIN has started trials on the 2-18 age group.

Past surveys

Last survey found 21% exposure to COVID-19

The third national serosurvey was conducted in India between December 7, 2020, and January 8, 2021. The survey had found that over 21% of India's population (above the age of 10) had been exposed to COVID-19. This was a massive jump from the 7% population exposure detected in the second serosurvey (conducted between August 17 to September 22).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla gets dearer due to pandemic, and more

Science

Renault Triber awarded 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Auto

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent

Science

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent

Science

Amazon will soon share your internet with neighbors (US only)

Science

Latest India News

CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19

India

COVID-19: Amid third wave concerns, new guidelines for children soon

India

Supreme Court seeks details of Centre's scheme for COVID-19 orphans

India

Three million Sputnik V doses reach Hyderabad from Russia

India

Six-year-old's video about 'too much' homework catches J&K LG's attention

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Coronavirus: India registers deadliest day, over 4 lakh new cases

India

India's current COVID-19 wave could peak in April: Report

India

Half of Delhi has antibodies against COVID-19, finds serological survey

India

7.4 crore Indians exposed to coronavirus till August: ICMR serosurvey

India
Trending Topics