Home / News / India News / Noida residents asked for information about travelers from high-risk states
India

Noida residents asked for information about travelers from high-risk states

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 05:42 pm
Noida residents asked for information about travelers from high-risk states
Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh had 37 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with a death toll of 466

Amid a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department has asked Noida and Greater Noida residents to alert it about people coming from nine high-risk states, including Kerala and Maharashtra. A communication in this regard was issued by the district's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sunil Sharma to all resident welfare associations (RWAs) and housing societies on Thursday.

In this article
Information

UP has been able to control the COVID-19 transmission: Communique

The communique stated that Uttar Pradesh has been able to keep the rate of COVID-19 transmission lower than many states due to a lot of efforts and there is a need to keep the rate low as precaution against rise in cases of the virus.

Coronavirus

Such travelers could be put on health surveillance: Dr. Sharma

"As per a UP Government order on July 19, the district surveillance officer has to be informed about people coming into Gautam Buddh Nagar from states that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of three percent or more through air/rail/road," Dr. Sharma said. "Such travelers could be put on health surveillance and be treated immediately for any symptoms of coronavirus," he said.

Prevention

WhatsApp number circulated to alert the district surveillance officer

The nine high-risk states mentioned by the CMO are Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, according to the communique. "You are requested to alert the district surveillance officer on WhatsApp number 9971208271 about any traveler coming from these states so that COVID-19 spread could be prevented," the CMO said in the letter to the RWAs and housing societies.

Statistics

India reported over 44,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh had 37 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with a death toll of 466, according to official figures. Meanwhile, India on Friday reported over 44,000 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal increase compared to the day before. So far, 3,07,43,972 patients have recovered, while 4,05,155 cases involve active infections.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SC to hear plea seeking probe into Pegasus next week

Latest News

Decoding the career stats of German star Alexander Zverev

Sports

Here's why Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over 'Black Widow'

Entertainment

South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September: Details here

Sports

Infinix 40X1 Android TV launched in India at Rs. 20,000

Technology

Ship linked to Israeli billionaire reportedly attacked off Oman

World

Latest India News

CBSE Class XII result declared; 70K students score over 95%

India

Assam issues advisory against traveling to Mizoram citing safety threat

India

Coronavirus: India reports 44K+ new cases, over 550 more dead

India

Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN

India

Delhi seeks reversal of Rakesh Asthana's appointment as police commissioner

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Assam issues advisory against traveling to Mizoram citing safety threat

India

Kerala student, India's first COVID-19 patient, reinfected with virus

India

COVID-19: Everything to know about Delta, Delta-Plus, Kappa, Lambda variants

India

RWAs take arms against COVID-19 in Noida, Ghaziabad

India

Uttar Pradesh News

Karni Sena activists prevent interfaith marriage in UP's Ballia

India

UP: Journalists protest against fake case filed against scribe

India

18 laborers, sleeping on road, killed in accident in UP

India

UP man dies by suicide after COVID-19 vaccine center assault

India

60-year-old gang-raped; accused rubbed chili powder in her private parts

India
Trending Topics