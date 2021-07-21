Home / News / India News / Gujarat HC orders collection of COVID-19 patient's sample for IVF
Gujarat HC orders collection of COVID-19 patient's sample for IVF

Gujarat High Court directed the Vadodara-based hospital to conduct the procedure

The Gujarat High Court has directed a hospital in Vadodara to conduct an IVF/Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedure for the collection of the sample of a critical COVID-19 patient having slim chances of survival after his wife expressed the desire to bear his child. The HC issued the order on Tuesday, considering it as an extraordinary urgent situation.

Hospital had asked for a court order for the same

After an urgent hearing of a petition filed by the patient's wife, Justice Ashutosh J Shastri directed the Vadodara-based hospital to conduct the procedure as per medical advice. The petitioner wants to conceive his child through the IVF/ART technology, but the hospital was not allowing this unless she got a court order directing it to collect his sample, her lawyer Nilay Patel said.

Court has sought responses from the state government

The woman approached the high court on Tuesday with an urgent plea. The HC said, "The ad-interim relief is granted in an extraordinary urgent situation before the court and the same shall be subject to the outcome of the petition." The court also issued notices to the state government and the hospital's director and sought their response on July 23.

The man is suffering from multi-organ failure

The petitioner approached the court, saying her COVID-19-infected husband was suffering from multi-organ failure and was on a life support system, and according to doctors, has slim chances of survival. The HC directed the petitioner and the assistant government pleader to communicate its order to the hospital for collection of the patient's sample, looking at the criticality of the situation.

'Kisan Parliament': Farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar from tomorrow

