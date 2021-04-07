Centre allows COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces; check guidelines here

Only employees aged over 45 will be eligible for vaccination. No outsiders, including family members, will be allowed for vaccination at the workplace. The beneficiaries must be registered on the Co-WIN portal. On-the-spot registration will also be available for employees.
Vaccination teams for each CVC must include a team leader (necessarily a doctor), a vaccinator (authorized to give injections), Vaccination Officer-1 (to work as a verifier to work on Co-WIN), and Vaccination officers-2 and 3 (for crowd management and AEFI observation).
COVID-19 vaccination at government Workplace CVCs organized by district health authorities will be free of cost. COVID-19 vaccination organized by private Workplace CVCs will be paid and the rates would be the same as the private facility to which the Workplace CVC is attached.
District and Urban task forces will plan random monitoring at the Workplace CVCs to ensure adherence to standard operating procedures for vaccination, including verification of beneficiaries to ensure only eligible beneficiaries are vaccinated; training status of human resources; and AEFI management.