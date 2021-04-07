Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccine stocks to last 3 days: Health Minister

Tope said, "I am not saying that the Centre is not giving us vaccines but the speed of vaccine delivery is slow," according to ANI. Maharashtra can administer five lakh doses in a day, state Principal Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas told PTI earlier on Wednesday.
Maharashtra is India's worst-hit state, reporting a total of 31,13,354 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday evening. The total cases include 56,330 deaths and 4,72,283 active cases. On Tuesday alone, the state had reported 55,469 new coronavirus cases and 297 fresh fatalities.