Home / News / India News / US willing to send COVID-19 vaccines to India: S Jaishankar
India

US willing to send COVID-19 vaccines to India: S Jaishankar

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on May 29, 2021, 07:39 pm
US willing to send COVID-19 vaccines to India: S Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says he talked about vaccine partnership with top US officials.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of his official trip to the United States. After holding discussions with top officials there, Jaishankar said the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines formed a significant portion of those talks. He also said the US is willing to send out vaccines to India.

In this article
Quote

'Vaccine partnership was the most important subject'

"The primary focus of the visit obviously was on the relationship with the new administration," Jaishankar told reporters in Washington on Friday. He added, "There was also of course the COVID-19 context because of the vaccine partnership between India and the US, and also Quad-based discussions on vaccines. That was also one of the important subjects."

Details

India indicates willingness to import vaccines from the US

Jaishankar also stated US President Joe Biden's administration is willing to send out "a certain number of vaccines." "He (Biden) also referred to it, so those are ready to use vaccines," he said. The Minister added that India has indicated its willingness to import vaccines that have been cleared by the US authorities. "At a policy level, there was a discussion about such possibilities."

Quote

'Will never forget' India's help to the US: Blinken

Earlier, Jaishankar's US counterpart Blinken had said that India was there for the US during the early days of the pandemic and the country "will never forget" that. "Now we want to make sure that we are there for and with India," he reportedly said.

Details

US expected to make global donation of 80M vaccine doses

US President Biden has talked about making a donation of up to 80 million (eight crore) doses of coronavirus vaccines across the globe. The donation will comprise 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 20 million additional doses. India, which is currently facing an acute shortage of vaccines, is expected to be one of the beneficiaries of that donation.

Visit

Jaishankar met several top officials during his US visit

During his visit, Jaishankar also met US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, over the past couple of days. He also met with business leaders there and attended a series of meetings at the United Nations. Jaishankar is the first Indian Minister to visit the US during the Biden administration.

Situation

COVID-19 and vaccination situation in India

India faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak over the past couple of months - it reported lakhs of infections and hundreds of deaths each day. As for its vaccination drive, 20 crore doses have been administered so far, but just above 3% of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated. The US, on the other hand, has fully vaccinated over 40% of its population.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
COVID-19: Centre to discontinue allocation of Remdesivir to states

Latest News

WTC final: Team India to reach UK on June 3

Sports

Free education, health insurance for children orphaned by COVID-19: PM

India

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to debut in India between 2023-2026

Auto

'Don't insult me': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi meeting row

Politics

England vs NZ: Decoding Joe Root's performance against Trent Boult

Sports

Latest India News

Kalra committed white-collar crime: Delhi Police tells court

India

Will withdraw complaints against Ramdev if he annuls comments: IMA

India

Coronavirus: India reports 1.73L cases, lowest surge in 45 days

India

PM Modi-Mamata Banerjee meet row: Centre recalls WB Chief Secretary

India

Health Ministry thrashes reports about 'missing' COVAXIN doses

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

US: Lawmakers introduce resolution to support India's fight against COVID-19

World

US to deploy additional support to India amid COVID-19 spike

World

'Comprehensive and fruitful': Rajnath on talks with US Defense Secretary

India

'Stand against hate, racism': President Biden condemns Atlanta mass shooting

World
Trending Topics