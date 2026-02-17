'CPR can be life-saving': Delhi cop on saving unconscious driver
India
Tej Dutt Gaur, a Delhi Police officer, jumped into action near Parliament House after spotting an unresponsive driver locked inside his car.
While others watched, Gaur broke the window and gave CPR, bringing the man back just in time.
Gaur's quick thinking likely saved a life and shows how important it is to act fast in emergencies.
The driver—a government employee—is now stable.
It's a reminder for all of us: don't hesitate to help when someone's in trouble.