Crews complete Zoji-La tunnel breakthrough linking Kashmir and Ladakh

Zoji-La Tunnel 13.15km halfway complete

Stretching 13.15km between Baltal and Minamarg at a chilly 11,578 feet, the ₹6,500 crore Zoji-La Tunnel is set to be the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel.

It means Ladakh won't get cut off every winter by snow and avalanches anymore. It is about halfway done: full opening expected by 2028.

As Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan put it, this tunnel is a "The dream of the last 60 or 70 years is about to come true..." that could boost tourism and bring fresh opportunities to the region.