Crews lower 350-tonne cutterhead at Ghansoli, complete TBM shield assembly

TBM fully assembled by July 2026

The TBM should be fully assembled by July 2026, with testing to follow.

If all goes well, it can dig about 70 meters each day, but finishing this stretch is expected to take at least a year because of breaks and tough terrain.

The entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train line (using speedy Japanese Shinkansen tech) is aiming to launch by August 15, 2027, and could cut travel time between the two cities down to just two hours.