Cricket scam: Non-bailable warrant issued against Farooq Abdullah recalled
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had a nonbailable warrant issued against him, which was later recalled after failing to appear in court in a major cricket association scam.
The case, led by the CBI, alleges that Abdullah and others embezzled about ₹43 crore from BCCI funds while he was JKCA president (2001-2011).
The court rejected his plea to skip the hearing and pushed ahead with legal action.
All accused must appear on March 30
Abdullah, who recently survived an assassination attempt, didn't show up in person or online, even though the court allowed a virtual appearance.
Now, all accused must appear on March 30 to give their statements; if not, the court says further action will follow.
Abdullah has denied the allegations, saying the case is an attempt to tarnish his image, but earlier this month the court said there was prima facie evidence against the accused, including Abdullah, to proceed with framing of charges.