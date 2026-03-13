Cricket scam: Non-bailable warrant issued against Farooq Abdullah recalled

All accused must appear on March 30

Abdullah, who recently survived an assassination attempt, didn't show up in person or online, even though the court allowed a virtual appearance.

Now, all accused must appear on March 30 to give their statements; if not, the court says further action will follow.

Abdullah has denied the allegations, saying the case is an attempt to tarnish his image, but earlier this month the court said there was prima facie evidence against the accused, including Abdullah, to proceed with framing of charges.