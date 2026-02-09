CrimeBytes: The case that exposed Britain's baby trafficking ring

The pair were tried in Liverpool

Smith and Roberts sold these babies to so-called "baby farmers," who often neglected them while pocketing weekly payments.

Police traced and arrested Smith and Roberts after Sgt Moore found them in a Scotland Road sweet shop; they were then tried in Liverpool.

The Grimsby baby was later found alive at a Lincoln home during the investigation, which gave the defendants relief at trial.

Both were convicted of trafficking 15 babies and sentenced to prison—Smith got 15 months, Roberts eight.

Thankfully, Lily's son was found safe and returned to his family.

This case highlighted just how vulnerable desperate mothers were—and how easily they could be exploited by people looking for profit.