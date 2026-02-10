Cybercrime is institutionalized, 2 steps ahead of law enforcement: Amit Shah

The two-day meet, hosted by CBI and I4C, is all about tackling cyber-fraud from three angles: money (like fake accounts and laundering), telecom (SIM/eSIM hacks, OTP theft), and people (cyber slavery, scam rings). There's also talk on using AI for investigations and tracking stolen funds—pretty crucial as India goes more digital.

Progress so far and future goals

Authorities say they've managed to save or freeze ₹8,000 crore from online fraud out of an estimated total of about ₹20,000 crore — a cumulative estimate through end-2025 rather than referring to a single year.

They recorded 82 lakh complaints leading to nearly 2 lakh FIRs.

Sixty-two banks are already on board with the anti-cybercrime network; the goal is to get all cooperatives in by December 2026.

Shah also wants tighter teamwork between agencies like the CBI, NIA, RBI, police, and others fighting these crimes together.