Cyclone Ditwah strands Chennai tourists in Sri Lanka
A group of Chennai travelers just got home after being stuck in Sri Lanka for days, thanks to Cyclone Ditwah.
The storm hit on November 25 and caused massive flooding and landslides across all 25 districts, affecting nearly a million people.
The tourists, who left for their trip on November 25, finally made it back to Chennai on December 2, 2025.
Why does this matter?
Cyclone Ditwah has been called the worst flood disaster to hit Sri Lanka since approximately 2005—over 200 lives lost, hundreds missing, and thousands of homes destroyed.
For these tourists, what started as a vacation turned into a survival story. They shared how tough it was being stranded and thanked Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Senthil Thondaman for helping them get home safely.
It's a reminder of how crucial quick government action is during disasters—and how unpredictable travel can be when nature takes over.