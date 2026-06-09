Dalai Lama underwent left knee replacement at Apollo Hospital Delhi
India
The Dalai Lama, Tibet's 90-year-old spiritual leader, just had a left-knee replacement at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, and it went smoothly.
His personal doctor thanked the hospital team for their care.
This follows his right-knee surgery in New York back in June 2024, so both knees are now sorted.
Dalai Lama recovering, plans Ladakh visit
He traveled from Dharamshala to Delhi for the operation and is already recovering well, according to an update on his official X account.
The Dalai Lama is said to be in good spirits and, once he's back on his feet, he's planning a long visit to Ladakh at the end of June.