Home / News / India News / Foreign COVID-19 vaccines exempted from local trials, batch testing
India

Foreign COVID-19 vaccines exempted from local trials, batch testing

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 12:42 pm
Foreign COVID-19 vaccines exempted from local trials, batch testing
The top drug regulator in India has done away with the requirement of local trails for foreign-made coronavirus vaccines.

The Drugs Controller General of India has scrapped the requirement of local trials for foreign-made coronavirus vaccines - a key move to upscale the dwindling COVID-19 vaccinations in the country. The DCGI has also done away with batch-wise testing of imported vaccines in India. The government is also expected to grant indemnity from liability to foreign companies like Pfizer and Moderna.

In this article
Quote

'Decision in light of huge vaccination requirements in India'

The decision was taken "in the light of the huge vaccination requirements in India in the wake of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the need for increased availability of imported vaccines," the DCGI's chief VG Somani said in a letter on June 1.

Details

Vaccines with approvals from certain regulators exempted

The drug regulator said the need for conducting bridging clinical trails in India can be exempted for COVID-19 vaccines that have obtained restricted use permissions from certain foreign authorities. They are the US FDA, the European Medicines Agency, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Information

Assessment of first 100 beneficiaries will still be done

However, another previous requirement that a safety assessment should be conducted on the first 100 beneficiaries of a vaccine for a period of seven days, before a large-scale roll-out still holds, the DCGI added in the order.

Details

No need to test every batch at the CDL, Kasauli

Another major relaxation granted by the drug regulator is there will be no need to test every batch of a vaccine at the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli. This condition applies if the concerned batch has already been permitted for use by the National Control Laboratory of the country of origin. However, a certificate analysis of all batches will still be done by CDL.

Requests

Pfizer, Moderna had reportedly requested such exemptions

The order has come just days after American firm Pfizer reportedly told the Indian government it wanted exemption from local trials in order to send its vaccine doses to the country. Cipla, which is looking to bring Moderna's single-dose mRNA booster vaccine to India, has also made a similar request to the authorities here, according to a PTI report on Monday.

Information

Government has 'no problem' granting indemnity to Pfizer, Moderna

These two companies have also requested indemnity or financial protection from any claims linked to the use of their coronavirus vaccines. Now, sources in the Indian Health Ministry cited by NDTV say the government has "no problem" granting this request.

Vaccination in India

3% Indians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

India is facing a serious shortage of vaccines to timely inoculate its huge population. While nearly 22 crore doses have been administered till date, just above 3% of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated. The central government has set a target of vaccinating all Indian adults by the end of this year, though experts have raised doubts about the plan's feasibility.

Information

The coronavirus crisis in India

India faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak over the past couple of months, reporting lakhs of cases and thousands of deaths each day. Daily cases in India had peaked at 4,14,000 early last month. The situation is finally improving and lockdown curbs are being relaxed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Assam: Doctor brutally assaulted by mob after COVID-19 patient dies

Latest News

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

Sports

NewsBytes Explainer: What's wrong with Apple iPad Pro's mini-LED display?

Science

2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter

Auto

Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks; reason behind blaze unknown

World

A month after Kejriwal's announcement, Delhi's poor await free ration

India

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India reports 1.32 lakh new cases, 3.2K more deaths

India

Assam: Doctor brutally assaulted by mob after COVID-19 patient dies

India

COVID-19: 4th serosurvey to focus on kids, rural areas

India

CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19

India

COVID-19: Amid third wave concerns, new guidelines for children soon

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Coronavirus: As second wave continues, India rushes to import vaccines

India

Pfizer, Moderna have refused to sell vaccines directly to Delhi

India

India may buy 50mn Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses: Details here

India

Pfizer will supply COVID-19 vaccine only through government channels

India
Trending Topics