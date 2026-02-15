'Decade of defense reforms helped India in Operation Sindoor': Modi

Highlights of the operation

Operation Sindoor saw India strike nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK using advanced tech like drones and precision missiles, while avoiding military sites at first.

Pakistan hit back with drone and missile attacks on Indian installations.

There were reports of civilian casualties in separate exchanges, including mortar and artillery fire along the LoC that killed 16 civilians.

India carried out strikes on radar installations and engaged Pakistani aircraft, with both sides making competing claims about aircraft and radar losses.

Modi highlighted that these results reflect years of investment in modernizing defense—like this year's record ₹7.85 lakh crore budget focused on homegrown tech—showing how long-term reforms can make a real difference when it counts.