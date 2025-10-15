Deepavali traffic diversions on GST Road: What you need
Heads up if you're in Chennai for Deepavali—major traffic diversions are coming on October 17 and 18.
Police are rerouting vehicles on GST Road and other major routes due to festival crowds and ongoing flyover construction at key junctions.
The plan covers Tambaram City, Greater Chennai, and Avadi areas.
Alternative routes for heavy vehicles
Heavy vehicles leaving the city after 2pm will be sent through Sriperumbudur, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur, skipping GST Road entirely.
Light vehicles? Best to stick to East Coast Road or Grand Western Trunk Road—GST Road is a no-go.
If you're coming from the south, take the Thirukkazhukundram-Melavalampet detour to dodge construction delays.
Special busses, extra trains to ease travel
To make things easier, over 2,000 special busses will run daily from October 16-19, plus extra suburban trains on October 21-22.
The police are hoping these changes make your Deepavali commute a little less stressful—so plan ahead and travel safe!