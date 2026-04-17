Delhi wakes to clouds and cooler weather after 40.3°C high
India
Delhi woke up to a pleasant twist on Friday: cloudy skies and cooler weather, just after Thursday's season-high 40.3 degrees Celsius scorcher.
The IMD had warned of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius heat, but surprise clouds brought much-needed relief for everyone bracing for another hot day.
Western Disturbances active over North India
This sudden coolness is thanks to Western Disturbances, weather systems from the Mediterranean that bring rain and storms to North India.
They're active this week, with more showers possible between April 16 and 19.
IMD predicted partly cloudy skies with thundery development toward afternoon or evening on Friday.