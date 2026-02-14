Delhi AI Impact Summit: Traffic restrictions from Feb 16-20
Heads up, Delhi! The AI Impact Summit is happening at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan from Feb 16-20—right when CBSE board exams kick off for over 46 lakh students.
To keep things moving, Delhi Police is rolling out extra security with 15 DCPs and over 4,200 personnel across the city.
Which routes will be off-limits?
Some areas like Bhairon Marg (except Ring Road T-Point) and part of Mathura Road will be off-limits.
Plus, expect short VIP halts on routes like Janpath and Sardar Patel Marg—so it's smart to avoid these if you can.
Good news: there won't be any full road closures.
Recommended routes for smooth travel
The North-South corridor stays open, with suggested routes including Ring Road and Ashram Chowk all the way to AIIMS.
If you're heading to the airport, Metro is your best bet; for railway stations, use the suggested road routes.
Students going for board exams will have coordination measures, including nodal officers for schools, to help ensure timely movement.