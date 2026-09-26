Delhi airport stages joint counterterrorism drill to test agencies' coordination
India
Delhi airport just hosted a counterterrorism mock drill with CISF, Delhi Police, NSG, and bomb squads all working together.
The main goal? Making sure everyone's ready to handle real threats and can coordinate smoothly if something serious goes down.
CISF signs 3-year IHBAS stress deal
On top of that, CISF signed a new three-year deal with IHBAS to help its staff manage stress, especially those in high-pressure roles like at Parliament House Complex.
The plan includes specialized psychometric assessments, training medical officers, supervisory officers, and sub-officers to identify early behavioral changes, signs of acute stress, and psychiatric emergencies for timely professional intervention, and quick access to professional support when it's needed most.