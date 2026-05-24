Delhi approves ₹860Cr Najafgarh drain plants to curb Yamuna pollution

Project to serve 120-unauthorized-colonies 27-village communities

The project is set to benefit people living in 120 unauthorized colonies and 27 villages, especially those not linked to the main sewage system.

With untreated sewage currently pouring into the drain at about 800 million gallons a day (including a big chunk from Haryana), these plants will add extra capacity and are part of Delhi's bigger push to improve water quality for everyone.