Delhi approves ₹860Cr Najafgarh drain plants to curb Yamuna pollution
India
Delhi just approved a huge ₹860 crore project to build 12 local sewage treatment plants along the Najafgarh Drain, hoping to cut down the pollution that ends up in the Yamuna River.
These new plants will treat waste right where it's generated and could also help with waterlogging issues during heavy rains.
Project to serve 120-unauthorized-colonies 27-village communities
The project is set to benefit people living in 120 unauthorized colonies and 27 villages, especially those not linked to the main sewage system.
With untreated sewage currently pouring into the drain at about 800 million gallons a day (including a big chunk from Haryana), these plants will add extra capacity and are part of Delhi's bigger push to improve water quality for everyone.