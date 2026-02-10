Delhi: Biker dies after falling into open pit at site
A 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, tragically lost his life after falling into an open pit at a sewer project site in Janakpuri, Delhi.
He was found with his helmet on, and his family grew worried when he didn't come home after midnight.
Now, police are investigating whether basic safety rules were ignored at the site.
2 arrested, 2 contractors on run
Police have arrested laborer Yogesh and sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati for allegedly trying to cover up safety lapses.
Non-bailable warrants were issued against contractors Himanshu Gupta and his brother Kavish after they failed to join the probe, with raids under way.
The post-mortem confirmed Dhyani died from asphyxia, and his family is demanding accountability.