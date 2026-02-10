Delhi: Biker dies after falling into open pit at site India Feb 10, 2026

A 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, tragically lost his life after falling into an open pit at a sewer project site in Janakpuri, Delhi.

He was found with his helmet on, and his family grew worried when he didn't come home after midnight.

Now, police are investigating whether basic safety rules were ignored at the site.