Delhi biker dies after falling into pit dug by DJB
India
A Delhi court has given interim bail to contractor Himanshu Gupta, who's accused after a biker, Kamal Dhyani, died falling into an open pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri.
The judge said no action will be taken against Gupta until February 18 while the investigation continues.
Sub-contractor, laborer arrested; 3 DJB officials suspended
Gupta missed an earlier court notice because he was unwell but has now been told to fully cooperate with police.
Meanwhile, a sub-contractor and a laborer have been arrested for allegedly hiding details about the accident and delaying help.
Three DJB officials are also suspended as the probe moves forward.