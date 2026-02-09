Delhi: Bus fire in Vikaspuri kills 25-year-old helper
India
Early Sunday in West Delhi, a bus caught fire in Vikaspuri, tragically killing 25-year-old helper Sunil Sharma.
The blaze may have started from a mosquito coil or incense stick.
Firefighters arrived quickly and managed to put out the flames within an hour, but sadly found Sharma inside.
Gas cylinder explosion in Mongolpuri
Later that day, a gas cylinder exploded in Mongolpuri, injuring three to four people who were taken to a nearby hospital.
Emergency teams acted fast to control the situation.