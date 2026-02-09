Delhi: Bus fire in Vikaspuri kills 25-year-old helper India Feb 09, 2026

Early Sunday in West Delhi, a bus caught fire in Vikaspuri, tragically killing 25-year-old helper Sunil Sharma.

The blaze may have started from a mosquito coil or incense stick.

Firefighters arrived quickly and managed to put out the flames within an hour, but sadly found Sharma inside.