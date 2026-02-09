Delhi CM announces ₹1,200cr grant for DTC bus network India Feb 09, 2026

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced a big ₹1,200 crore grant for the city's bus network.

Most of this money will go toward making sure DTC employees get their salaries and pensions on time, while the rest is set aside for smarter traffic systems and more EV charging spots.

The decision came in February 2026.