Delhi CM announces ₹1,200cr grant for DTC bus network
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced a big ₹1,200 crore grant for the city's bus network.
Most of this money will go toward making sure DTC employees get their salaries and pensions on time, while the rest is set aside for smarter traffic systems and more EV charging spots.
The decision came in February 2026.
Breakdown of the ₹1,200 crore grant
₹1,100 crore is earmarked for paying current and retired DTC staff—so no one's left waiting for their paycheck or pension.
The other ₹100 crore will help upgrade traffic management with an advanced system and support new commercial EV charging stations under the SASCI scheme.
Gupta's February 2026 announcement to the city
Gupta put it simply: "DTC employees work tirelessly in all conditions to keep Delhi moving."
This grant means thousands of workers (and their families) can count on timely payments.
Plus, by supporting the transition to cleaner transport and improving charging infrastructure, Delhi's public transport is getting greener and smarter for everyone who relies on it daily.