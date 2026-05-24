Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves over 1000cr Mission Yamuna projects

Delhi tests homegrown air purifiers

The city isn't stopping at water. Gupta's team recently checked out homegrown air purifiers like the STR 101 (which can treat approximately 3 lakh liters of ambient air every hour) and EV-mounted Anti-Smog Guns now running in busy spots like Kirti Nagar and Mayapuri.

Plus, the PAWAN III device near Kirti Nagar Fire Station is already showing solid results in cutting down vehicle pollution.

As Gupta put it, these moves are part of a "This is not just a seasonal effort, but a campaign running 365 days a year for clean air and better public health."