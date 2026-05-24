Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects anti-pollution gadgets and affirms year-round campaign India May 24, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently took a look at some fresh anti-pollution gadgets popping up around town.

We are talking STR-101 air purifiers on Sat Guru Ram Singh Marg, an electric vehicle-mounted anti-smog gun along Kirti Nagar-Mayapuri, and the PAWAN III device near Kirti Nagar fire station.

Gupta summed it up nicely: "Delhi's campaign against pollution is not confined to a few winter months but is a year-round commitment to ensuring clean air and better health for citizens," she said.