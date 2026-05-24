Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects anti-pollution gadgets and affirms year-round campaign
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently took a look at some fresh anti-pollution gadgets popping up around town.
We are talking STR-101 air purifiers on Sat Guru Ram Singh Marg, an electric vehicle-mounted anti-smog gun along Kirti Nagar-Mayapuri, and the PAWAN III device near Kirti Nagar fire station.
Gupta summed it up nicely: "Delhi's campaign against pollution is not confined to a few winter months but is a year-round commitment to ensuring clean air and better health for citizens," she said.
PAWAN III trials cut nearly 29%
The STR-101 purifiers tackle tiny pollutants and toxic gasses using smart IoT monitoring.
The electric vehicle anti-smog gun sprays fine water droplets to trap dust in real time, while PAWAN III grabs emissions from vehicles (field trials showed nearly a 29% reduction in particulate pollution levels).
Minister Sirsa: Devices in innovation challenge
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says these devices are still being tested under the Innovation Challenge program.
If they pass scientific standards, Delhi could see even more of them soon.