Delhi cops foil gang war murder plot on I-Day
On Independence Day 2024, Delhi Police spotted a suspicious bike outside a Bawana hotel and uncovered a murder plot between rival gangs.
Three men—Anzar Alam (20), Ritik (20), and Rajesh Kumar aka Sardar (28)—were arrested for allegedly planning to kill a rival gang member as part of an ongoing feud.
Officers found pistols, ammo, and chats on their phones detailing the plan.
Suspects had been doing recce for over a week
The suspects had been staying at the hotel since August 11, doing recon while keeping in touch with overseas gang leader Himanshu Bhau via messaging apps.
Police say jailed gangster Naveen Bali was behind the plot.
None of the three had previous criminal records.
Investigations are still on, but police called their quick action a big step toward curbing gang violence in Delhi.