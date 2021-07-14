Home / News / India News / Delhi: Couple kills woman, throws her chopped body into canal
India

Delhi: Couple kills woman, throws her chopped body into canal

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 10:57 am
Delhi: Couple kills woman, throws her chopped body into canal
A couple has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly woman and throwing her chopped body into a canal in Delhi.

The Delhi Police has arrested a couple for allegedly killing an elderly woman, chopping up her body, and dumping it into a canal in Najafgarh area of the city. The accused couple, who were the victim's neighbors, had taken a loan of Rs. 1 lakh from the 72-year-old and she had been demanding her money back. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Details

Police have recovered the victim's body from the canal

The couple has been identified as Anil Arya, 40, and his wife, 35-year-old Tannu Arya. They have since been arrested, according to The Indian Express. The victim has been identified as Kavita Grover and the police have recovered her body from the canal. Kavita stayed in Delhi's Mohan Garden area with her son, Manish Grover, and his wife. Manish is a local property dealer.

Details

Manish had approached the police on July 3

On July 3, Manish had approached the police, saying that his mother had gone missing even as he and his wife were out of Delhi. Police started a search for her and found out their neighbors had also been missing. "Police started looking for the couple and found that they were staying in a rented accommodation in Bareilly," an official said.

Arrest

Couple was arrested on Tuesday morning

Police traced the couple and arrested them on Tuesday morning. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, telling the cops they had borrowed Rs. 1 lakh from the victim. "They would visit her frequently, and during a conversation when Kavita's family was away, she asked them to repay the money," the officer said. This led to an argument between them.

Other details

Victim was strangled with a water pipe

The couple allegedly told Kavita that Rs. 1 lakh was a reward as they had been looking after her mentally challenged brother. "This led to an argument, and the two allegedly strangled her using a water pipe," the police said. Anil then allegedly chopped her body into three pieces, stuffed them into three separate trolley bags, before dumping them off in the Najafgarh canal.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kerala student, India's first COVID-19 patient, reinfected with virus

Latest News

More beds will be added post-oxygen crisis resolution: Satyendar Jain

Delhi

Coronavirus: Most new infections, deaths in Kerala and Maharashtra

India

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi announce birth of their son

Entertainment

2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Auto

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine

Auto

Latest India News

Kerala student, India's first COVID-19 patient, reinfected with virus

India

Parliament's Monsoon Session set to begin with COVID-19 protocols

India

COVID-19: Serum to start producing Sputnik V vaccine from September

India

Maharashtra: Interfaith marriage ceremony called off after social media protests

India

Bharat Biotech enters contract manufacturing deal for COVAXIN drug substance

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Ghaziabad man kills parents after being denied share in property

India

Delhi woman mows down elderly couple; says she was distracted

India

Unable to conceive, woman kills neighbor's son to 'please Gods'

India

Delhi News

Monsoon finally arrives in Delhi; heavy rain in many parts

India

It's finally here! Monsoon rains drench a parched Delhi

Delhi

Delhi out of Covishield stock, many vaccine centers shut today

India

Monsoon gives Delhi a miss, reaches last outposts in Rajasthan

India

Delhi gets respite as IMD predicts heavy rains today

India
Trending Topics