Delhi court acquits Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has been acquitted by a Delhi court in a case concerning incidents in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with the judge saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove his role.
The case involved violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri, while Kumar is already serving a life sentence for other riot-related murders.
Why does it matter?
The verdict has left many victims' families frustrated and planning an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Survivors say they feel unheard even after decades of fighting for justice—Nirmal Kaur, who lost her father in the riots, shared that she feels neglected by the system.
Protests have broken out, with calls for further investigation and justice in a tragedy where thousands of Sikhs were killed but very few convictions have happened so far.