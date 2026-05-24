Delhi court charges 2 CBI officers with corruption, others cleared
A Delhi court has charged two CBI officers, DSP R.K. Rishi and Selection Grade-II officer Samir Kumar Singh, with corruption for allegedly taking bribes to sway investigations.
The order came on May 23, 2026, while another officer and a private company were let off due to lack of evidence.
Singh shared confidential info, took ₹5.5L
According to the CBI, Singh shared confidential information with Rishi and both accepted money to compromise cases.
The judge pointed out that over ₹550,000 was deposited in Singh's account in 2019, which broke public service rules.
Charges now include conspiracy, theft, and corruption.
Kapil Dhanked and Frost International cleared
Inspector Kapil Dhanked and Frost International Ltd were cleared because there wasn't enough direct proof linking them to any wrongdoing—the court said there was no money trail or solid evidence against them.