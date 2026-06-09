Delhi court denies bail to Manisha Waghmare in NEET leak

CBI alleges Waghmare handed NEET papers

The CBI says Waghmare handed out leaked physics, chemistry, and biology papers to students for money, and then destroyed them after the May 3 exam.

Student statements reportedly back this up.

Because of all this, the National Testing Agency canceled the original exam and set a new date for June 21.

Waghmare is one of 13 people arrested so far; everyone is still in custody as investigations continue.