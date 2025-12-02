Next Article
Delhi court grants bail to 8 protesters in Parliament clash
A Delhi court has granted bail to eight people arrested for allegedly clashing with police outside the Parliament Street Police Station.
The judge set bail at ₹20,000 each, following a similar decision for nine others from the same group last week.
In total, 17 were arrested from this incident.
Why the court said yes (and what the arguments were)
Prosecutors tried to block bail, pointing to ongoing investigations about political slogans and possible links to a banned group.
But the defense stressed these students had no criminal records, and most concerns were tied to another protest at Kartavya Path.
The judge said any worries about evidence tampering could be managed with conditions—and since police didn't ask for more custody, further jail time wasn't needed.