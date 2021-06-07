Home / News / India News / COVID-19: Delhi to vaccinate all above 45 within 4 weeks
India

COVID-19: Delhi to vaccinate all above 45 within 4 weeks

Written by
Ramya Patelkhana
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 05:54 pm
COVID-19: Delhi to vaccinate all above 45 within 4 weeks
Credits:
Delhi launches ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’ drive for 45+ population

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a new mass vaccination drive—called Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination—for immunizing everyone above the age of 45 years in the national capital against COVID-19 within the coming four weeks. As part of this campaign, the Delhi Government will turn polling stations into vaccination centers, ensuring everyone above 45 receives at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's more.

In this article
Details

Dedicated teams will visit every household in every civic ward

CM Kejriwal announced that starting June 8, Block Level Officer-led teams and Civil Defense Volunteers will visit every house across Delhi's 280 civic wards for allotting vaccination slots to those above 45. They will visit 70 wards weekly—covering all 280 wards in four weeks. The teams will also encourage people hesitant to take the vaccine and explain its importance in the fight against COVID-19.

Statement

Will create vaccination centers at the booth-level: Kejriwal

Credits:

"A special drive for the vaccination of...the 45+ category is being launched...our objective is, ensure that the entire population of such citizens in Delhi will be vaccinated in the coming four weeks," Kejriwal said. On the reason behind launching this, he said, "Our vaccination centers for the 45+ category are witnessing low turnout because of their locations. So...we will create centers at the booth-level."

Twitter Post

Watch CM Kejriwal announcing the new mass vaccination drive

Polling centers

Teams will check whether registered persons turned up for vaccination

Kejriwal said many people in the 45+ age group weren't turning up for vaccination and hence the government will directly reach out to them. The concerned teams will also check whether registered people have turned up at the vaccination centers. He said eligible beneficiaries can receive the jab at their nearby polling centers, adding e-rickshaws will also be arranged for those who require transportation.

Numbers

There are enough Covishield doses for 27 days

Kejriwal also noted that Delhi currently has over 57 lakh people aged above 45 years, and about 27 lakh of them have already received at least one dose of the vaccine—meaning around 30 lakh people would get immunized under this campaign. To note, the national capital has enough Covishield doses to inoculate the 45+ age group for 27 days, stated Delhi's vaccination bulletin.

Vaccination drive

Similar vaccination drive to be launched for 18-44 age group

Kejriwal expressed confidence that after this exercise, everyone above 45 in Delhi will have received at least one shot of the vaccine, adding once they're eligible for the second dose, a similar exercise will be conducted to ensure their full vaccination. He further said a similar exercise to vaccinate the 18-44 age group within two months will be launched once they procure enough doses.

Situation in Delhi

COVID-19 situation in Delhi steadily improving

Credits:

Notably, Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 infections over the past few days and has even started lifting some of the restrictions in place as part of the unlocking process from Monday. Delhi has registered 381 new cases and 34 fatalities on Sunday. And, after nearly three months, its positivity rate also came down to 0.5%.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Central government to give free vaccines to states: PM Modi

Latest News

'Indian Idol-12': Ajay Maken feels Anjali Gaikwad didn't 'deserve elimination'

Entertainment

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

BTS Festa 2021: Band recreate photos, leader RM drops single

Entertainment

Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Auto

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

Latest India News

Central government to give free vaccines to states: PM Modi

India

CBSE asks schools to complete all assessments by June 28

India

IMA seeks Modi's intervention over attacks on doctors, misinformation campaigns

India

Delhi, Mumbai, TN begin reopening from COVID-19 lockdown. What changes?

India

PM Modi to address nation at 5:00pm today: Details here

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Unlock Delhi: Odd-even rule for markets; metro services to resume

India

COVID-19: Many states rush to import vaccines amid acute shortage

India

Delhi flags vaccine shortage, says stocks to last 3-4 days

India

Cabinet Secretary reviews spike in COVID-19 cases in 8 states

India
Trending Topics