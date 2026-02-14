Delhi: Dismembered body of man found in water canal
A shocking discovery in Delhi—police found a man's dismembered body, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, in the Haiderpur water canal on Friday morning.
The head, legs from the hip, and arms from the wrist were amputated and missing when officers arrived after a PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station at 8.46am.
Body 1 or 2 days old
Investigators said the body appeared to be one or two days old and noticed old scars on his arms.
They've registered a case and sent the remains for post-mortem at Dr BSA Hospital.
Right now, police are trying to figure out who he was by checking missing persons records and using tech surveillance, hoping to piece together what happened.