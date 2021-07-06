Home / News / India News / Delhi launches financial assistance scheme for families of COVID-19 victims
India

Delhi launches financial assistance scheme for families of COVID-19 victims

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 07:53 pm
Delhi launches financial assistance scheme for families of COVID-19 victims
Delhi government launches financial assistance scheme for families of COVID-19 victims

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scheme and an online portal to provide financial assistance to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 and asked officials not to find faults in their claim applications. Under the "Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana," Rs. 50,000 ex gratia will be given to every family that has lost a member to COVID-19.

In this article
Scheme

Being a responsible government, we conceptualized this scheme: Kejriwal

An additional amount of Rs. 2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the family's sole breadwinner. Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the "fourth wave" of COVID-19 in Delhi affected almost every family as many died. "Many children were orphaned, many families lost their sole breadwinner. In such a case, being a responsible government, we conceptualized this scheme," he said.

Portal

A portal will be launched to apply for financial assistance

"We are launching a portal through which such people can apply for financial assistance. Our representatives will also visit such families and get applications filled up," Kejriwal said. The Chief Minister said such representatives will not reject claims of families in case any document is missing and will only facilitate the process.

Encouragement

We've to provide assistance as soon as possible: Kejriwal

"I want to tell all such representatives not to conduct scrutiny of applications. If the families lack any document, we will help them obtain it. We have to make sure that we make this happen. Don't find faults with their documents... encourage them," Kejriwal said. "We have to ensure that we provide financial assistance to such families as soon as possible," he added.

Notification

Staff to look after dependent children's health, education needs

The Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare had notified the "Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana" on June 22. The notification stated, "The government will also consider a single member of the affected family to be enrolled as a civil defense volunteer. Besides, the state affirms to look after the health and education needs of the dependent children as per existing policy."

Other details

No income criterion to apply under the scheme

To note, there is no income criterion to apply for financial assistance under the scheme. "The deceased and dependent both should be from Delhi... Death should be certified as COVID-19 death or death within one month of testing COVID-19 positive and verified by the health department as COVID-19 death," the notification stated.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Twitter MD says would appear before police on one condition

Latest News

'Bhediya' not a werewolf film, says writer Niren Bhatt

Entertainment

YouTube Music spotted testing new 'Library' tab in Search results

Technology

PDP to shun J&K's delimitation exercise; says 'outcome pre-planned'

Politics

World number one Ashleigh Barty reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Sports

Gujarat: Plea challenges BJP MLA's caste certificate, HC send summons

India

Latest India News

Chhattisgarh: Four children killed in lightning strike in Jashpur district

India

Twitter MD says would appear before police on one condition

India

Bars open till 3 am, microbreweries promoted: Delhi's liquor policy

India

1.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre

India

Dalai Lama turns 86, commits to reviving ancient Indian knowledge

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics