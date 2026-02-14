Delhi: Gangwar over student election claims another life India Feb 14, 2026

Sahil Solanki, part of the Jitender Gogi gang, was shot and killed at close range in Rohini Sector 17 on Saturday.

Police believe the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang may be behind the murder, which has brought back an old feud that started over a student election.

This rivalry has already led to more than 50 killings over the years; it escalated later after the killing of a Gogi associate.