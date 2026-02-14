Delhi: Gangwar over student election claims another life
Sahil Solanki, part of the Jitender Gogi gang, was shot and killed at close range in Rohini Sector 17 on Saturday.
Police believe the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang may be behind the murder, which has brought back an old feud that started over a student election.
This rivalry has already led to more than 50 killings over the years; it escalated later after the killing of a Gogi associate.
Even after both original leaders were killed—Gogi was shot dead inside Rohini Court earlier and Tillu was killed in Tihar Jail earlier—the gangs haven't slowed down.
Now, backers like Lawrence Bishnoi and Neeraj Bawana are supporting each side, keeping tensions high on Delhi's streets.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have stepped up patrols in Rohini, but so far no arrests have been made.