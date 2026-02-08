Delhi girl dies after being forced to drink acid
India
A 16-year-old girl from Geeta Colony, Delhi, died after allegedly being forced to ingest acid—an incident now under police investigation.
What started as a reported case of self-harm following a fight with her husband took a turn when her mother later claimed the girl was assaulted and made to drink acid by him.
Girl didn't get long-term medical help before passing away
After marrying a 22-year-old man on July 3, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and forced to ingest acid.
Despite these serious claims, she didn't get long-term medical help before passing away on February 7.
Police are now looking into conflicting statements from the family, while legal action is underway and forensic tests continue to search for answers.